Khris Davis took the hits to become ‘Big George Foreman’
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
Khris Davis did not know who he was auditioning for when he first got the lines for an untitled project about a boxer. They didn’t even tell him it was based on a true story at first. But he liked that there was a character arc – it’s more than actors often get early in auditions. Somewhere along the way he began to piece it together. And then it clicked: Oh, this is George Foreman, he thought. The film, “Big George Foreman,” is now playing in theaters nationwide. Director George Tillman Jr. said, “I wanted to tell a story of things that you don’t know.”