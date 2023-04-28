Man accused of setting fire to 2 Minneapolis mosques

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Minneapolis are searching for a man suspected of setting fires that damaged two mosques earlier this week. Jackie Rahm Little was charged with second-degree arson for one of the fires that rattled Minnesota’s Muslim community. The Star Tribune reports that criminal complaint does not mention possible motives, but Muslim leaders on Tuesday said they feared the attacks were motivated by Islamophobia. Little is charged in connection with the second fire, which on Monday burned the third floor of the Mercy Islamic Center. The center houses the Masjid Al Rahma mosque. The other fire was Sunday in the bathroom of the mosque in the 24 Somali Mall. Worshippers extinguished it.

