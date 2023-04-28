Oklahoma’s top education official embraces culture wars

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s newly elected Republican head of public schools campaigned for the job last fall on a platform of banning certain books and fighting “woke ideology” in public schools. But now that Ryan Walters has the state’s top public education job, even fellow Republicans are worried that Walters hasn’t pivoted from campaigning to governing the state’s largest agency. Veteran Republican Rep. Mark McBride chairs a key education budget committee and says he wishes Walters would quit taking advice from “a political hack.” For his part, Walters says he has strong support in the Legislature and is focused on helping pass a voucher-style school choice plan that would allow parents to spend public money on private schools, including religious ones.

