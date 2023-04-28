St. Louis officer shot during mental health welfare check

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer has been shot and wounded during a mental health-related welfare check at an apartment complex. Police Chief Robert Tracy says a 44-year-old officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds Friday but was conscious and alert. He says the shooting happened while officers were checking on a 71-year-old man whose relatives told police wasn’t taking his medications and was experiencing delusions. At some point the man pulled a handgun from inside his clothing and opened fire, striking the officer. Tracy says other officers were able to detain the man.

