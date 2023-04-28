US agency raises ‘serious concerns’ about tech visa lottery

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — U.S. authorities say the number of applications for visas used in the technology industry soared for a second straight year, raising “serious concerns” that some people are manipulating the system to gain an unfair advantage. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Friday that there were more than 780,000 applications for H-1B visas in this year’s computer-generated lottery, up 61% from last year. The previous year’s applications were up 57%. Each year, up to 85,000 people are selected for H-1B visas, a mainstay for technology giants such as Amazon, Google and Facebook.

