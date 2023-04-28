Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:26 PM

Zooey Zephyr row spotlights rise of GOP far-right caucuses

KTVZ

By MATTHEW BROWN and SAM METZ
Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The banishment of transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from Montana’s House floor has showcased the rising power of hard-line conservatives who are leveraging divisive social issues to gain political influence. The conservatives are organized under the State Freedom Caucus Network, which now has a presence in 11 statehouses. The groups follow the playbook of the House Freedom Caucus, an alliance of GOP conservatives determined to pull their party to the right. The dispute gave a national stage to Democratic state Rep. Zooey Zephyr that she’s used to denounce anti-transgender legislation. But in Montana, Republicans are counting on Zephyr’s newfound prominence to sway voters that Democrats have become too extreme.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content