Zooey Zephyr row spotlights rise of GOP far-right caucuses
By MATTHEW BROWN and SAM METZ
Associated Press
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The banishment of transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr from Montana’s House floor has showcased the rising power of hard-line conservatives who are leveraging divisive social issues to gain political influence. The conservatives are organized under the State Freedom Caucus Network, which now has a presence in 11 statehouses. The groups follow the playbook of the House Freedom Caucus, an alliance of GOP conservatives determined to pull their party to the right. The dispute gave a national stage to Democratic state Rep. Zooey Zephyr that she’s used to denounce anti-transgender legislation. But in Montana, Republicans are counting on Zephyr’s newfound prominence to sway voters that Democrats have become too extreme.