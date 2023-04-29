A veto and a switch: Kansas to see no big tax cuts this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — No big tax cuts are coming for Kansas residents even though the state treasury is bulging with surplus cash. Republican leaders went into the final days of the GOP-controlled Legislature’s annual session hoping to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill cutting taxes nearly $1.4 billion over the next three years. Legislators adjourned Friday night without overriding Kelly’s veto or passing an alternative. The state now expects to have a surplus of nearly $2.6 billion at the end of June 2024, on top of $1.6 billion socked away in a separate rainy day fund. Kelly’s main objection was a Republican proposal to move Kansas to a single-rate “flat” income tax.

