Chinese who reported on COVID to be released after 3 years

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese authorities are preparing to release a man who disappeared three years ago after publicizing videos of overcrowded hospitals and bodies during the COVID-19 outbreak. That’s according to his relative and another person familiar with his case. Fang Bin and other members of the public who were dubbed citizen journalists posted details of the pandemic in early 2020 on the internet and social media, embarrassing Chinese officials who faced criticism for failing to control the outbreak. According to the people who did not want to be identified for fear of government retribution, he is scheduled to be released Sunday. The Associated Press could not confirm the details with the authorities. The case is part of a crackdown on criticism of China’s early handling of the pandemic.

By KANIS LEUNG and HUIZHONG WU Associated Press

