As 149th Derby nears, Kentucky prepares for sports betting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A recently signed bill by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will allow Kentucky’s horse racing tracks to be licensed as sports betting facilities, which proponents and the industry hope will bring a new demographic of bettors to its track. Its approval came sooner than expected following years of legislative failures, forcing state officials and tracks such as Churchill Downs to catch up with regulations, licensing and infrastructure. It’s estimated to generate about $23 million annually in tax revenue and licensing fees, and Beshear has expressed a desire to have it running in time for the start of the NFL season in September.

