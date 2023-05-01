Biden to meet with congressional leaders meet at WH May 9

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has phoned all four Congressional leaders and invited them to a May 9 meeting at the White House — a sign of the rising pressure to raise the debt cap as the Treasury Department is warning of a default as soon as June 1. An administration official confirmed the calls and meeting, insisting on anonymity to discuss the plans. Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are at an impasse on lifting the government’s borrowing authority. The president has called on a clean increase to the $31.4 trillion cap, while McCarthy and GOP lawmakers are demanding spending cuts.

By JOSH BOAK and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

