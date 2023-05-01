Explainer: What’s behind looming Hollywood writers’ strike?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Writers of films and TV shows could go on strike as soon as Tuesday if an agreement on a new contract is not reached with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Last minute talks between the Writers Guild of America and the alliance of studios, streaming outlets and production companies could still avert a walkout before a Monday deadline. If a strike is called, late-night talk shows will be first to feel the effects. They are likely to go into indefinite reruns. “Saturday Night Live” could have to scrap the season’s final episodes. The central issue in negotiations is writers share of pay for shows that stream on Netflix and similar outlets.

