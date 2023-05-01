Florida man guilty in 2017 serial killings of 4 people
By CURT ANDERSON
Associated Press
A Florida man has pleaded guilty to randomly shooting four people in a 2017 killing rampage that set a Tampa neighborhood on edge for weeks. Howell Donaldson III entered the guilty pleas to four counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences, according to court records. Donaldson, 30, admitted to the shooting deaths between Oct. 9 and Nov. 14, 2017, of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton. They were each shot in the early morning hours in the Seminole Heights neighborhood with the same type of ammunition while doing everyday tasks such as walking from a bus stop or crossing a city street.