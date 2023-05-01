Justices to consider case involving fishing boat monitor pay

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The country’s highest court will take up the subject of who pays for workers who gather data aboard commercial fishing boats. The Supreme Court of the United States announced on Monday that it will take the case, which stems from a lawsuit by a group of fishermen who want to stop the federal government from making them pay for the workers. The workers are tasked with collecting data on board fishing vessels to help inform rules and regulations. The fishermen harvest Atlantic herring, which is a major fishery off the East Coast that supplies both food and bait.

