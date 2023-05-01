Liz Weston: Audit your credit cards for greater savings

Are you getting the most out of your credit cards? It’s easy to keep using the same plastic, but fees and benefits change all the time. Investigate all the benefits each card offers, since you may have forgotten some and some may have been added. Then total up other monetary benefits — such as cash back — that you gained over the past year and compare that to the annual fee. Run your spending through a credit card comparison tool to see if there’s a better card for you. Finally, decide whether to close unwanted cards or ask an issuer for a card change.

