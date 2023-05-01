Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:45 PM

Low-income New Yorkers win the right to a root canal

KTVZ

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — For millions of low-income New Yorkers, access to routine dental care has long hinged on whether or not they still have eight crucial teeth. State Department of Health rules for Medicaid recipients say a mouth with just four pairs of matching back teeth is “adequate for functional purposes” and therefore not eligible for root canals and crowns. But under a new legal settlement reached on Monday, an estimated 5 million people will get expanded dental coverage. The Legal Aid Society brought the class action suit in 2018. Attorney Belkys Garcia says before this lawsuit, Medicaid “was really just a tooth-pulling program.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content