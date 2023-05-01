New this week: Ed Sheeran, Watergate and Pete Davidson

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Ed Sheeran, Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux co-starring in the comic Watergate-era series “White House Plumbers” for HBO, and Netflix hoping to convince Jewish singles to settle down in the series “Jewish Matchmaking.” Pete Davidson stars in a semi-autobiographical comedy series about navigating family, fame and relationships in “Bupkis,” which he executive produced and wrote, while Tom Hanks plays a man whose suicide plans keep getting foiled by the needs of his neighbors in “A Man Called Otto,” streaming on Netflix.

