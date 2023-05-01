Pas de chat: Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette won’t be at Met Gala

NEW YORK (AP) — Karl Lagerfeld’s fluffy pampered cat, Choupette, was a star in her own right. But an Instagram post on Monday revealed she’ll stay in France instead of attending the Met Gala. The white Birmin has creamy markings akin to baked Alaska and stunning blue eyes. She was born Aug. 15, 2011. At 10 weeks or so, she was given to Baptiste Giabiconi, one of Lagerfeld’s model friends in Paris. Giabiconi asked Lagerfeld to take the cat while he was on holiday. Besotted, the designer kept her as his own and quickly turned Choupette into a pampered international star. She had her own maids, bodyguards, custom Louis Vuitton carriers, silver bowls and a jet-set lifestyle.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.