Texas college ballplayer stable after struck by stray bullet

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A baseball player for a small college in Texas was in stable condition after he was struck by a stray bullet during a game over the weekend. Matthew DeLaney was not in uniform for Texas A&M-Texarkana. Police said he was standing near the bullpen and batting cages near the southwest corner of George Dobson Field Sunday when he was hit by a bullet fired from a neighborhood west of the ballpark. The 18-year-old from Princeton, Texas, was struck in the chest and taken to a Texarkana hospital. He remains in intensive care.

