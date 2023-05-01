Toll rises to 110 in Kenyan cult starvation deaths

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan officials say the number of deaths linked to a cult on the country’s Indian Ocean coast has risen to 110. Heavy rains stalled the exhumation process for the third day as government pathologists began autopsies. The official number of victims had been at 103 until Monday and could rise as the investigation continues. According to the Kenyan Interior Ministry, five people have been found alive over the last two days in searches and aerial surveillance of the 50,000-acre Chakama ranch.

