Trump PAC complaint against DeSantis rejected in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida ethics board has dismissed a complaint that allies of former President Donald Trump filed against Republican rival Gov. Ron DeSantis, finding no legal basis for allegations that the governor violated campaign finance laws with a “shadow” run for the White House. The Florida Commission on Ethics rejected the complaint in an order filed last week. The Trump-supporting super PAC MAGA Inc. filed the complaint against DeSantis in March and asked the commission to investigate the governor for allegedly leveraging his office to enrich his national profile. The complaint came as the former president had begun to accelerate criticism of DeSantis.

