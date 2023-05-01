Ukraine war looms over Switzerland UN presidency

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia couldn’t escape its war against Ukraine during it highly contentious presidency of the U.N. Security Council, and the war will still loom over Switzerland as it takes over the monthlong presidency for the first time since becoming a full member of the United Nations in 2002. Switzerland’s U.N. Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl said Monday at the traditional opening press conference that her country’s approach has been to work for unity of the council’s15 members and to be “a bridge builder.” She conceded, nonetheless, that she does expect “some heated or polarized discussions” during May.

