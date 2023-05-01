UN envoy says Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations’ top official in Sudan says the country’s warring generals have agreed to send representatives for negotiations, potentially in Saudi Arabia. Volker Perthes told The Associated Press Monday the talks would first focus on establishing a “stable and reliable” cease-fire. Perthes, however, said they still face daunting challenges including having the military and the Rapid Support Forces abide to the shaky truce. Both the military and the RSF announced late Sunday that they would extend humanitarian cease-fire a further 72 hours. Still, fighting raged early Monday in parts of the capital, Khartoum.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.