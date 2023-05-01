Skip to Content
US Speaker McCarthy: Russia must pull out of Ukraine

By LISA MASCARO
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy says Russia should “pull out” of Ukraine. The Republican leader was speaking Monday on his first trip abroad as U.S. House speaker at a press conference in Jerusalem. McCarthy amplified his personal political support for Kyiv as well as the U.S. military commitment to the war-torn country. Addressing a reporter from Russian media, McCarthy said he does not support what Russia has done in Ukraine, including what he said was “killing of the children.” McCarthy is leading a bipartisan delegation of American lawmakers to Israel and delivered a historic speech to the Knesset, the first such address by a U.S. House speaker in 25 years.

