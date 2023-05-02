4 fatally shot in California in latest US mass killing

MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — California authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of four people in a small Mojave Desert community in yet another act of deadly violence that keeps the U.S. on a record pace for mass killings in 2023. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responding late Sunday found a man and three women with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies in the unincorporated community of Mojave. Three died at the scene, and one was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says no arrests have been made. The community of 3,600 residents is about 70 miles north of Los Angeles, located along a key rail line and at the intersection of two state highways.

