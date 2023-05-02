California bill advances, requiring Big Tech to pay for news

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill that would require tech giants such as Google and Meta to pay for news content has cleared another hurdle. The bill, authored by Democratic Assemblymember from Oakland, would require tech companies to share advertising revenue drawn from reported content with those news outlets. Supporters, including two California journalism unions, say the legislation would provide a “lifeline” to the news industry. Critics say the bill would violate the First Amendment and encourage clickbait content. While the bill has received bipartisan support thus far, questions remain as to how it would be implemented.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.