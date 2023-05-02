Cops: Man borrows phone, admits to ex-landlord’s 2008 murder

Authorities say a New Mexico man has been arrested after calling 911, confessing to a 2008 murder case and telling police where his former landlord’s body was buried. Police say 37-year-old Tony Ray Peralta, of Roswell, was booked into the Chaves County jail Tuesday on suspicion of murder. They say Peralta went to a store Monday afternoon, borrowed a cellphone to call 911 and told a dispatcher that he had killed someone. Police investigators obtained a search warrant for a house where Peralta had been a tenant at the home of 69-year-old William Blodgett. They say Blodgett’s dentures and remains were found. According to court records, Peralta told police that the killing had been eating at him, his heart hurt and that he just needed to confess.

