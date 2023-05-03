Aid officials say Syria conditions dire, months after quake

Aid officials say that three months after a massive earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, living conditions remain dire in Syria’s rebel-held northwest. The Feb. 6, earthquake killed more than 50,000 people, including over 6,000 in Syria has also displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Three U.N. officials who visited Syria’s Idlib province on Wednesday said some progress has been made but still more needs to be done to help the population in the rebel-held northwest that is home to some 4 million people. A U.N. official says that about 1.1 million people need shelter and others need medical care.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.