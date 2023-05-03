Baby delivered, Thai PM candidate set to resume campaigning

BANGKOK (AP) — A popular candidate for prime minister of Thailand says she’s eager to get back on the campaign trail just two days after giving birth. Paetongtarn Shinawatra said at a news conference Wednesday at the hospital where she gave birth that her new baby boy won’t affect her ability to rally support for her Pheu Thai Party leading up to the general election May 14. Paetongtarn is the youngest daughter of Thaksin Shinawatra, the popular but divisive former prime minister who was ousted by a military coup in 2006. She’s also the niece of Yingluck Shinawatra, whose government met a similar fate eight years later. She and the Pheu Thai Party have consistently topped the opinion polls as Thailand’s favored prime minister candidate and next government

