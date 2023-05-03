Canadian man charged with counseling suicides in 2 deaths

BRAMPTON, Ontario (AP) — Police in Canada have arrested a man for allegedly selling a lethal substance to people at risk of self-harm and charged him with counseling suicide in the deaths of two Canadians.. Peel Regional Police say the charges were lodged late Tuesday against 57-year-old Kenneth Law after an investigation into two recent deaths in the area. Law denied in an interview with the Globe and Mail before his arrest that he has done anything wrong. Police allege Law used a series of websites to market and sell sodium nitrite, which is a substance commonly used to cure meats but which can be deadly. It is against the law in Canada for someone to recommend suicide, although assisted suicide has been legal since 2016 for people aged at least 18. Such assitance must be sought from a physician.

