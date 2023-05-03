Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:44 AM

Germany raids Russian’s superyacht in sanctions probe

KTVZ

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have raided a luxury yacht belonging to a wealthy Russian businessman as part of a probe into possible breaches of Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Officials said Wednesday that the German navy and federal and state police took part in the search of the superyacht at an undisclosed shipyard in northern Germany. Prosecutors say the ship belongs to a 67-year-old Russian businessman, whose name wasn’t released. Authorities are trying to determine whether he tried to hide valuables on the yacht, which he’s required to report under European Union sanctions. The investigation is separate from a case against Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, whose yacht was raided in Germany last year.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content