GOP subpoenas FBI for Biden records; WH denounces ‘innuendo’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top House Republican has subpoenaed the FBI director for what he claims are bureau records related to President Joe Biden and his family. The demand from Rep. James Comer is based on newly surfaced allegations that Comer says an unnamed whistleblower has made to Congress. The White House says it’s the latest example in the yearslong series of “unfounded, unproven” political attacks against Biden by Republicans ”floating anonymous innuendo.” Comer and a top Republican senator, Iowa’s Chuck Grassley, say in a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray that “it has come to our attention” that the bureau has material that “describes an alleged criminal scheme” involving Biden and a foreign national.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.