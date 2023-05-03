Huge fire rages at oil depot behind Russian lines
By DAVID RISING
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say a massive blaze has broken out at an oil depot behind Russian lines. The region’s governor said Wednesday the depot erupted in flames in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, located east of the Russian-held Crimean Peninsula. He didn’t say what caused the fire, which was described as extremely difficult to put out. But some Russian media outlets said it was likely caused by a Ukrainian drone attack overnight. There was no official comment on that possibility. Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s forces used 26 Iranian-made drones in another nighttime attack on Ukraine as the war stretched into its 15th month.