Illinois city backs abortion pills ban, defying legal risks

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois city is supporting a ban on the mailing or shipping of abortion pills. The Danville City Council’s vote Tuesday defies repeated warnings by the state’s Democratic attorney general and the American Civil Liberties Union that it violates Illinois law’s protection of abortion as a fundamental right. This is not the first time since Roe v. Wade was overturned that local abortion restrictions have been adopted. Five local governments in Democrat-controlled New Mexico passed them, but the state’s supreme court has blocked enforcement. A town in Ohio last year decided to rewrite its restrictions rather than defend them in court. It’s not clear how Danville officials intend to enforce the ordinance.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.