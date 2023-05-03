Iran’s president lands in Syria for rare meeting with Assad

DAMASCUS (AP) — Iran’s president has landed in Damascus on the first visit by an Iranian head of state to war-wracked Syria since Tehran helped tip the balance of power there to the government. Ebrahim Raisi is heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation. Syria’s Economy Minister Samer al-Khalil received the group when it arrived in Damascus Tuesday. Iran has been a main backer of President Bashar Assad since the Syrian conflict started in March 2011 and has sent scores of Iranian military advisers and thousands of Iran-backed fighters to fight on his side.

