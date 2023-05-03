Michigan Democrats act to protect abortion rights of workers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House has further advanced legislation that would outlaw companies from retaliating against employees for receiving abortions following its passage in the state Senate in March. It would amend the state’s Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights act to prohibit employers from treating a worker differently for terminating a pregnancy. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the legislation and has led other efforts to protect abortion rights in the state. Since the fall of Roe last year, this has been a priority for Michigan Democrats. In last November’s midterms, voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure to enshrined abortion rights in the state’s Constitution.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.