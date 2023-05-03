Palace weapons arrest comes amid coronation security push

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s security minister says the coronation of King Charles III involves one of the most important security operations in U.K. history. Tom Tugendhat spoke Wednesday after police arrested a man and blew up a suspicious bag outside Buckingham Palace. The Metropolitan Police said officers arrested a man on Tuesday evening after he approached the palace gates and threw shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds. Police said the man was searched and a knife was found. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and ammunition. It’s not being treated as terrorism-related. It happened days before scores of foreign royals, dignitaries and heads of state are expected to attend Saturday’s coronation.

