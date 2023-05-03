Utah law requiring porn sites verify user ages takes effect

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah law requiring adult websites verify the ages of their users has taken effect. Pornhub vowed to disable access to its website until the law is changed. The law took effect Wednesday and continues Utah lawmakers’ yearslong effort to crack down on pornography and children’s ability to access it. It comes a year after Louisiana passed a similar age verification law. The Utah law follows earlier moves to declare pornography a public health crisis and pave the way to require internet-capable devices be equipped with porn filters. It also dovetails with broader efforts underway in Utah and other states to require social media companies verify user ages to protect children.

