Biden sends wife Jill to King Charles’ coronation Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has joined Prince Harry to celebrate the athletic grit of wounded service members. She has discussed the value of early childhood education with Princess Kate. And she has sipped tea poured by Queen Elizabeth II. Now the first lady is back in London for another royal engagement. President Joe Biden sent his wife to represent the United States at Saturday’s coronation of King Charles III. No American president has ever attended a British coronation. Jill Biden is spending much of Friday with the prime minister’s wife before Saturday’s big event. She returns to Washington on Sunday.

