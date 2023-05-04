Closing arguments near in stepmom’s murder trial in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of a woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado, putting his body in a suitcase and then dumping it over a bridge in Florida. Authorities allege Letecia Stauch killed Gannon Stauch in his bedroom a few hours before reporting him missing in 2020. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The state mental hospital concluded that Stauch was sane at the time Gannon was killed. But the defense’s main witness, Dr. Dorothy Lewis, says the woman suffers from dissociative identity disorder and was not sane at the time.

