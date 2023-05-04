GOP analyst running for US House in Nevada swing district

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Conservative policy analyst Drew Johnson has announced that he will run in 2024 for the highly competitive Nevada congressional seat held by third-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee. Johnson says his bid for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District marks an effort “to help restore the basic, fundamental role of government for our citizens.” Lee won reelection in November by 4 percentage points. Her swing district has long been considered the state’s most competitive, although more Democratic voters were added to the district when the Nevada Legislature redrew state and congressional districts in 2021. Johnson faces a challenge in the Republican primary from former Nevada state Sen. Elizabeth Helgelien.

