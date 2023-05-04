Hungary’s Orban bemoans liberal ‘virus’ at CPAC conference

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s populist prime minister has likened liberalism to a “virus” in an opening speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in the Hungarian capital on Thursday. Viktor Orban, speaking for the second time in two years at the CPAC Hungary event, painted a picture of a global right-wing movement mobilizing to defeat “progressive elites.” Hungary has become “world-famous” for its hard-line migration and cultural policies, Orban said, and offered those in attendance a recipe for implementing a similar right-wing agenda at home. The CPAC Hungary conference was the latest embrace of Orban by the U.S. right-wing movement. Orban, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, said on Thursday that there would be no war in Ukraine if Trump were still in office.

