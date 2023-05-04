Lawyer: Trump seeking to move criminal case to federal court

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer says the former president will seek to move his New York City criminal case to federal court. It’s a long-shot bid to avoid a trial in the state court where the historic indictment was brought. Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, said the defense team plans to file a motion Thursday asking to transfer the historic case from state court to federal court. He spoke at a hearing on an unrelated issue in the case. While rare, such a move would have significant advantages for Trump. It offers a broader, more politically diverse jury pool than in Manhattan, where voters have heavily favored his Democratic rivals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.