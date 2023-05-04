Napoli fans celebrate again in anticipation of soccer title

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli fans are celebrating again in anticipation of sealing the Italian league soccer title later in the day. Thousands of supporters turned up outside the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples hours before the team’s game at Udinese in northern Italy. Napoli can seal its first Serie A title in more than three decades if it wins or draws at Udinese. Maradona led the southern club to its only two league championships in 1987 and 1990. Napoli missed out on a chance to clinch the title when it was held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana on Sunday. The stadium in Naples will be open for fans to watch the game against Udinese on giant screens.

