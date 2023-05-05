12-year-old fatally shot, man wounded at Florida gas station

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man fatally shot a 12-year-old boy and wounded another man before turning the gun on himself inside a South Florida gas station. Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach late Thursday night. Sheriff’s officials say the boy and the shooter both died at the scene, and a third person was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Witnesses told investigators the man fired shots at someone in a vehicle parked outside the gas station before shooting the boy and turning the gun on himself. The names of the suspect and the victims haven’t been released.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.