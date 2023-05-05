12-year-old fatally shot, man wounded at Florida gas station
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man fatally shot a 12-year-old boy and wounded another man before turning the gun on himself inside a South Florida gas station. Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach late Thursday night. Sheriff’s officials say the boy and the shooter both died at the scene, and a third person was taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. Witnesses told investigators the man fired shots at someone in a vehicle parked outside the gas station before shooting the boy and turning the gun on himself. The names of the suspect and the victims haven’t been released.