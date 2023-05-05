As Alex Murdaugh sits in prison cell, legal woes continue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh may be serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son, but the legal system is far from done with him. As he sat in a South Carolina prison cell this week, Murdaugh’s lawyers dealt with several problems. They told an insurer looking to force him to repay more than $3 million it awarded in a wrongful death settlement for Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield that he lied about the circumstances of her death in a fall. His chief defenders in his murder case asked a judge to release an additional $160,000 from his retirement account to pay for his appeal. They say his six-week murder trial exhausted the $600,000 they have already been given.

