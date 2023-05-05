Ex-college student pleads not guilty to CA murder charges

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old former college student pleaded not guilty to murder charges in connection with a series of stabbings that rocked a Northern California university town. Carlos Dominguez was arraigned in Yolo County Friday. The judge denied him bail, citing the seriousness of the crimes and danger to the public. He was a biological sciences major at the University of California, Davis, until April 25 when university officials say he was let go for academic reasons. Two days later, the body of 50-year-old David Breaux was found at a downtown park. Dominguez is represented by a deputy public defender, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.