Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — A chemical plant in the Houston area has caught fire, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Friday the fire was at a Shell USA Inc. facility in Deer Park, a suburb east of Houston. Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Thomas Gilliland says officers received a service call just after 3 p.m. Friday to help divert traffic around the plant. Gilliland says fire crews from the plant and nearby plants are responding, as well as the C who is leading the response.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.