China, Russia foreign ministers among group meeting in India

PANAJI, India (AP) — Foreign ministers from a group of nations led by China and Russia are meeting in the Indian coastal resort state of Goa, where they are expected to discuss regional security, combating terrorism and deepening economic and cultural ties. India’s Foreign Minister Subhramanyam Jaishankar in opening remarks on Friday to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization — a group that includes China, Russia and several other Asian countries — criticized global institutions’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic and their ability to deal with geopolitical upheaval, saying that alternative forums like the SCO have an opportunity to help address such challenges.

