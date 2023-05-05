Kenyan pastor suspected in cult deaths to remain jailed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A court in Kenya has given police five more days to hold a pastor facing possible terror-related charges in the deaths of more than 100 his congregants. Many of them are believed to have starved to death. Police rescued 15 emaciated parishioners from the 800-acre Kilifi County property of Paul Mackenzie last month. Survivors told investigators the pastor had instructed them to fast to death before the world ends so they could meet Jesus. Police say a search of Mackenzie’s property found more than 100 bodies and dozens of mass graves. Kenyan President William Ruto on Friday formed a committee of inquiry into the deaths.

