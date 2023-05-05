Messi apologizes to PSG for unapproved Saudi Arabia trip

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi has apologized to Paris Saint-Germain and his teammates for going to Saudi Arabia on an unauthorized trip that resulted in his suspension. Messi posted a short video on Instagram to ask for forgiveness and chalk up the controversy to a scheduling misunderstanding. The 35-year-old Messi says he thought the team had Monday off. Messi missed practice on Monday while he was on a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia. A day later, the French club announced it suspended the World Cup winner. French media say the suspension is for two weeks. Messi will miss two of PSG’s remaining five games.

